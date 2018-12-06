WATCH LIVEPresident Bush’s casket travels by train to its final resting place
Filed Under:Florida Keys, Keys, Local TV, President George HW Bush

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ISLAMORADA (CBSMiami/FKNB) – As the nation honors the legacy of President George H.W. Bush, longtime residents of the Florida Keys remember his sportfishing trips to the island chain before, during and after his presidency.

The 41st president’s affection for catch-and-release fishing of Keys species such as bonefish, tarpon and permit was so significant, he lent his name to an annual tournament staged in Islamorada.

The George Bush/Cheeca Lodge Bonefish Tournament was held every year from 1994 through 2003. Notable participants included former treasury secretary Nicholas Brady, Norman Schwarzkopf Jr. and Olympic skier Andy Mill, who won the fly-fishing division in 2000.

Each year, the tournament served as a fundraiser for various causes including Florida Everglades conservation and the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

bush41floridakeys07 Keys Residents Remember President George HW Bush As Avid Sport Fisherman

President George H.W. Bush, right, and his grandson Jeb Bush, Jr., center, release permit August 22, 1995, during the George Bush/Cheeca Lodge Bonefish Tournament in Islamorada, Fla. At left is the late George Hommell, a longtime Bush friend and Florida Keys fishing guide. Bush enjoyed fishing trips to the Florida Keys prior to, during and after his presidency. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau)

Several tournaments were especially significant. In 1995, the president and his grandson, Jeb Bush, Jr., each caught and released a permit. In 2002, Bush caught and released an 11-pound bonefish. In late November 2000, the president fished in the tournament, but his mind seemed focused squarely on the presidential election that year.

His son, George W. Bush, was the Republican nominee and the world anxiously awaited a Florida voter recount that featured new phrases such as “hanging chads,” tiny bit of papers punched, but still partially attached to a voting ballot. George W. Bush was eventually declared the winner over Democratic incumbent Vice President Al Gore.

Voters in Florida back then used a punch-type mechanical voting apparatus to cast their votes, but the “hanging chads” sometimes were read wrong.

Florida’s elections offices discontinued the use of the punchcard machines after the 2000 election.

The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s