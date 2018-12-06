Filed Under:Amber Diaz, Coral Springs, Coral Springs Police, Local TV

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — A handful of Coral Springs officers have been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced allegedly showing one of them kicking a man in the face.

The video was shot by a witness. The video shows the moments after a suspect was walked over to the curb near what appears to be a busy intersection.

After he sits down, one officer reportedly kicked the handcuffed man in the face several times, according to the witness.

In another portion of the video, not obtained by CBS4, the witness said police are seen using a stun gun to subdue him during a struggle between him and the police.

The Coral Springs police department released the following statement on Twitter.

Coral Springs police have not said when and where this happened.

