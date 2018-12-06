Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Florida Republican Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis and is planning a series of rallies around the state that he’s calling a “Thank You Tour.”

DeSantis’ transition team announced the plans Thursday.

The tour will begin Saturday with stops in New Port Richey, The Villages and Port Orange.

Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nuñez will also participate in the tour and Attorney General-elect Ashley Moody will participate in two of Saturday’s stops.

Additional tour details will be announced soon. DeSantis plans to visit every region of the state.

