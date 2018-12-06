WATCH LIVERemembering President George H.W. Bush
Filed Under:Fatalities, Kendall, Local TV, MDPD, South Florida, SUV Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami-Dade police say two pedestrians died after being pinned against a utility pole by an out of control SUV.

The crash happened Wednesday night in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police say a sports utility vehicle slammed into another SUV, which spun out of control and hit the people on a sidewalk.

pedestrians 2 Killed In Miami Dade After Getting Pinned Against Utility Pole By Spinning SUV

Two bodies are covered by yellow tarps in Kendall. (Courtesy of @mcpunster_)

Both pedestrians died at the scene.

Both drivers are cooperating with police, who say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.

The names of the pedestrians have not been released.

An investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s