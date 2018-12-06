Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami-Dade police say two pedestrians died after being pinned against a utility pole by an out of control SUV.

The crash happened Wednesday night in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police say a sports utility vehicle slammed into another SUV, which spun out of control and hit the people on a sidewalk.

Both pedestrians died at the scene.

Both drivers are cooperating with police, who say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.

The names of the pedestrians have not been released.

An investigation continues.