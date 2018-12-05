Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – You might say it was an early holiday gift for the employees of SeaWorld.

On Wednesday, the company announced that it would raise the starting wage for hourly workers to $11 an hour from $10 an hour.

The pay increase takes effect Monday. The wage hike affects only the theme park company’s Orlando parks — SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove.

A spokeswoman says the company is always evaluating pay rates and adjusting them to stay competitive.

In September, union workers at Walt Disney World approved a contract raising the starting minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next three years.

Last month, Universal Orlando Resort said starting pay for workers will increase to $12 an hour by February.

Of the three theme park resorts, only Disney World is unionized.

