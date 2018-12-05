Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units worked hard to extract a driver who became trapped in his vehicle after it ended up wrapped around a palm tree off the Turnpike Wednesday afternoon.

About a dozen rescuers were seen working on the silver Toyota sedan which ended up on the northbound side of the Turnpike, near the Quail Roost Drive exit.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several rescue units, an ambulance and a large crane.

The driver was eventually pulled from the wreckage and loaded up to an ambulance with seemingly non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on what may have caused the accident.