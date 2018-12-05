  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ho, ho ho, the Cheesecake Factory wants you to sink your teeth into this holiday deal.

TODAY, December 5, the restaurant chain, with locations in South Florida, are giving away 40,000 slices of their delicious cheesecake for free to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

But wait, there’s more. Not only is it free, you can have it delivered for free via DoorDash.

Customers can cash in on this sweet deal by ordering through DoorDash and using the promo code FREESLICE and an individual slice of cheesecake or layer cake will be delivered as part of their “Day of 40,000 Slices.”

As an added bonus, DoorDash is offering free delivery on all Cheesecake Factory orders from December 5 – 11. No promo code needed.

