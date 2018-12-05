Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Miami Rescue Fire captain is fighting to get his job back.

Captain William Bryson and five others were fired last year.

They were accused of drawing obscene symbols and hanging a noose on lieutenant Robert Webster’s desk.

On Wednesday, lawyers for the city and the firefighters union met to determine if he was rightfully let go.

Those who were fired claimed it was all a gag, but Webster insisted it was not a joke.

The arbitration hearing should last another day.