WATCH LIVEPresident George H.W. Bush lies in repose at his Houston church of 50 years
Filed Under:Fighting To Get Job Back, Fire Captain, Fired Miami Rescue, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Miami Rescue Fire captain is fighting to get his job back.

Captain William Bryson and five others were fired last year.

They were accused of drawing obscene symbols and hanging a noose on lieutenant Robert Webster’s desk.

On Wednesday, lawyers for the city and the firefighters union met to determine if he was rightfully let go.

Those who were fired claimed it was all a gag, but Webster insisted it was not a joke.

The arbitration hearing should last another day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s