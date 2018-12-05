Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Davie Police Department has released close to 45 minutes of 911 calls from the moment a driver crashed into a group of bicyclists.

“I hit a bunch of bicyclists. I didn’t even see them. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God,” Nicole Vanderweit said.

That’s from the 911 call from Vanderweit, who was behind the wheel of a black Honda.

She stayed on scene.

“I’m stopped right now. I’m stopped right now. I didn’t even see them. Oh my God,” Vanderweit said.

Denise Marsh and Carlos Rodriguez were killed after the crash on November 25th along State Road 84 near Flamingo Road in Davie.

“I don’t know what to do. I need to call my mom,” Vanderweit said.

Vanderweit told police she was distracted by something in the passenger compartment of her car and the sun was directly in her face.

Other callers helped paint a clearer picture of the moments after the crash.

Please, the riders look really, really bad. They’re bleeding. They’re on the floor. There are a couple that are not moving. They’re really, really bad,” once caller said.

One of the bicyclists in the group, who wasn’t injured, immediately called for help.

“We got a head wound. We got somebody doing CPR right now. But I don’t think—yeah. She’s out,” a caller said.

Police said six bicyclists were hit, including a 14-year-old boy. They were all a part of the “Cycling Family Broward” bike club.

One caller who was nearby saw multiple bicyclists on the ground and feared the worst.

“It’s dead bodies on the ground. Oh my God. I’m supposed to be going on vacation and look what we’ve run into,” she said.

Since the deadly crash, the driver sobbed off camera to CBS 4 and then released a statement apologizing.