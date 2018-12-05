Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — ‘Tis the season for holiday cards!

Yup, mailboxes are filling up with sweet greetings from near and far.

Back in 2015, 1.6 billion holiday cards were sold, so it’s still pretty big business.

While their popularity has declined slightly in recent years thanks to social media and email, some people still like sending and receiving good old snail mail in December.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down the mistakes to avoid before stuffing and stamping those envelopes!

Too Late: If you want your card to arrive before Christmas, you better get to work! The absolute last day to send First Class mail to arrive before the 25th is December 20th. Of course, you probably want it to arrive even earlier than that as many people display their cards throughout the season.

Skipping Photos: Let’s be real, cards are nice, but during the holidays, people love pictures! You don’t have to have a fancy photo shoot, but including a photo or two is a nice touch, and usually guarantees the card will be displayed, even briefly, rather than tossed in to the recycling bin right after Christmas. More bang for your buck!

Wrong Name: No, not the name of the recipient, but your own name! You’d be surprised how many people sign their cards incorrectly. If I’m signing it from “The Pastranas”, I don’t need an apostrophe between that final “A” and “S”. If your name doesn’t end with an “s,” simply add one. If it already ends in an “s” or a “z,” add “-es”. Or just say it’s “From the Jones Family” to avoid this conundrum completely.

Punctuation Problems- Speaking of apostrophes, remember “Season’s Greetings” *does* need one between the “N” and “S”. But if you’re saying “Happy New Year”, there’s no need to add an “apostrophe-S” at the end of that.

Do you send out holiday cards?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.