MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Art Basel is back in a big way. Wednesday the world-renowned art show kicked off with a VIP preview.

The biggest and richest art dealers, collectors, celebrities, and media gathering to see what Art Basel’s 17th edition has to offer this year with 268 galleries participating from 35 countries, including 29 first-time exhibitors.

Wednesday’s preview comes a day before the show is set to open to the public at the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center.

There are also 20 smaller “satellite” fairs scattered around downtown Miami, the Design District and Wynwood.

On preview day, only pre-qualified buyers can enter and that usually means plenty of celebrities as well.

Thousands of art lovers are expected to roam the halls of Art Basel Miami Beach through the weekend.

Starting Thursday, doors will open to the public at 3 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, doors will open at noon and close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, the last day of the show, doors will close at 6 p.m.

