MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Dolphin Mall holds events to help kids with disabilities.

An American Sign Language certified Santa visited the mall and communicated with deaf and hearing-impaired kids on Tuesday, December 4.

On Sunday, December 9th, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., the mall will host a toned-down visit with Santa for children with autism and other special needs at Santa’s Flight Academy holiday set.

For that event, lights and music will be turned down to help create a calming environment for the children.

Families are urged to pre-register online to help expedite the process.

For more information, please visit http://www.shopdolphinmall.com/events.