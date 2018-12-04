Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some students at Miami Dade College’s Homestead campus were being evacuated as police searched for a man involved in a domestic incident nearby.

Mid-Tuesday morning, the school sent out a text blast to shelter in place. Homestead police said they were called to the campus because of a domestic argument in the east side campus parking lot. The argument reportedly escalated before the man took off.

Chopper4 over the campus spotted several buildings being evacuated, the students leaving it in a single file line with their arms and hands held up. Police then entered them to search for their suspect.

There have been no reports of gunfire or any other danger at this time.