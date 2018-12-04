WATCH LIVEPresident George H.W. Bush lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Sex Offender, West Palm Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A long-running lawsuit involving a wealthy, well-connected financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls has finally gone to trial.

Jury selection is underway in the trial of financier Jeffrey Epstein who is accused of using a lawsuit to maliciously target the lawyer for some of the victims to damage his reputation.

Attorney Bradley Edwards seeks unspecified damages from Epstein.

The 65-year-old Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state sex charges, served just over a year in jail and became a registered sex offender. In a secret deal with federal prosecutors led by now-Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Epstein avoided a federal indictment that could have meant a life prison sentence.

Witness lists indicate some victims could testify in the lawsuit trial. It is expected to last about 10 days.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s