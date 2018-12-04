Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A long-running lawsuit involving a wealthy, well-connected financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls has finally gone to trial.

Jury selection is underway in the trial of financier Jeffrey Epstein who is accused of using a lawsuit to maliciously target the lawyer for some of the victims to damage his reputation.

Attorney Bradley Edwards seeks unspecified damages from Epstein.

The 65-year-old Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state sex charges, served just over a year in jail and became a registered sex offender. In a secret deal with federal prosecutors led by now-Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Epstein avoided a federal indictment that could have meant a life prison sentence.

Witness lists indicate some victims could testify in the lawsuit trial. It is expected to last about 10 days.

