MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a fresh controversy Tuesday night surrounding the Parkland shooting.

This time, it centers on comments made by a public relations professional hired by the Broward School District to manage the District’s response to the shooting.

The district came under heavy criticism after the shooting for — among other things — the promise program.

That program often provided students who got in trouble a second chance rather than leading to an arrest.

Hunter pollack, brother of victim Meadow Pollack, posted this video on Twitter of Sara Brady, a public relations professional hired by the district to help manage the response to the shooting.

“The survivors and victims families, they will say anything because they are angry and they want to blame and they’re not always correct and true in what they say,” said Brady.

Hunter Pollack said he believes the comments show a lack of respect from the school district.

“It’s something that’s disgusting to say. Now we know that the superintendent showed us empathy we know it was just an act because he had a crisis manager whose giving him advice and talking points on what to say,” said Pollack.

Meanwhile, the public relations professional clarified her comments.

“They’re in shock. They’re devastated. They’re emotional. It’s a normal reaction. I wasn’t criticizing them for it. I was just speaking about what to anticipate in terms of behavior. It wasn’t intended to minimize anything that anything these families have been through,” Brady said on the phone.

In her remarks, Brady also criticized some in the media for pursuing stories related to the shooting.

She also referred to critics of the school district as ‘crazies,’ although she said that was not intended for any of the victims’ families.

Brady said she worked for the district for about 3 to 4 months and was paid $75,000.

The Broward School District told CBS 4 News that the comments by Brady “are inappropriate, hurtful and in no way represent the views and values of the leadership and school board of Broward County.”