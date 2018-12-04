Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOBE SOUND (CBSMiami) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper gave new meaning to the phrase “to protect and serve” after he saved the life a man when an out-of-control car came careening at them.

FHP trooper Mithil Patel was on the scene of a crash involving Rony Bottex and another driver on I-95 near Hobe Sound when it happened. Patel was talking with Bottex on the side of the road when another car was involved in an accident.

“I heard the car ‘boom’ and the car spins, skurrrr, and then he just pushed me away,” said Bottex.

Investigators say a white van rear-ended a black car causing the driver to lose control.

On a video of the accident, you see the 31-year-old trooper push Bottex out of the path of the out-of-control car before he is tossed into the air saving Bottex’s life.

“What he did for me, he doesn’t do it because he’s a state trooper. He doesn’t for his job. He was there to protect a person he doesn’t know and I don’t believe anybody would do the same,” said Bottex. “That’s amazing that’s something I’ll never forget.”

His message for the trooper who saved his life.

“I want to be your family because you’re a good person, with all my respect. It’s not what you do, it’s that’s the way you are,” said Bottex.

Patel remains in the hospital and his wife says he should be walking soon.