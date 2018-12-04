WATCH LIVEPresident George H.W. Bush lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida Atlantic University student is facing charges that he threatened to kill a professor for scheduling a final exam at 7 a.m.

FAU police arrested 20-year-old Rafael Decomas last week, saying he posted on Twitter that he was angry about the early morning test.

Police said Decomas wrote, “this is my message to premeditated murder.”

Police said Decomas admitted writing the post but told officers it was out of frustration and he never intended to hurt anyone.

Decomas is charged with sending a written threat to kill or injure. He has been released on bail.

Florida Atlantic is 16 miles from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a gunman killed 17 in February.

