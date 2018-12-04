Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The family of a Miami woman, who went missing in Costa Rica, is going to the morgue to view a body found near her last known location.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Carla Stefaniak’s family said they are heading to the morgue view the body.

The body was found Monday near a rental home where Carla Stefaniak stayed. Family members say they last heard from Stefaniak one week ago, on the eve of her 36th birthday.

Police in Costa Rica said the woman’s body was “in a state of decomposition,” but they still have not confirmed the identity of the remains.

Search dogs found the partially buried female body, covered with plastic bags, in a wooded area near an Airbnb property outside San Jose on Monday. It is the same location where Stefaniak checked-in last Tuesday. It is the last day family members heard from her.

A representative with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency says a search inside the apartment found biological fluids compatible with blood.

Authorities are waiting for autopsy results, which could be released Tuesday.

Stefaniak had spent most of the week in Costa Rica with her sister-in-law who left a day early.

An avid user of social media, Stefaniak stopped all communication the night she checked into the Airbnb.

Her brother Carlos Caicedo said he spoke with the property owner about what his security guards told him about Stefaniak’s departure.

“As far as we know, she came out at 5am, the security guard opened the gate. And then she left,” he said.

Both Caicedo and his wife, who had been traveling with Stefaniak, are skeptical she would leave that early because her flight wasn’t scheduled until more than eight hours later.

“So we don’t know if it’s the guards, we don’t know if it’s the Airbnb guy, we don’t know if it’s both,” said her sister-in-law April Burton. “Someone’s not telling the truth because that’s not in her character.”

Burton and Stefaniak were in Costa Rica celebrating her birthday. The two texted each other throughout the day Wednesday, Burton said, until Stefaniak suddenly stopped responding to her messages that evening.

Airbnb says it has reached out to offer its support not only to Stefaniak’s family, but also to law enforcement in Costa Rica and in the US.