Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night and impact the area Wednesday and Thursday.

As the front approaches, the area showers and storms have developed across the area and will continue to impact the region early Tuesday night.

With the storms, you can expect heavy downpours and stronger wind gusts along with frequent lightning. The storms will end overnight Tuesday as the skies clear and the cooler breeze develops.

The drop in temperatures will be noticeable Wednesday and Thursday but given how warm it has been the past few days, the drop actually brings temperatures back to average Wednesday and Thursday.

The storm which is responsible for this front developed well to the north over the northern plains and was able to warm our area up considerably over the last few days.

Miami’s average high temperature is 79 degrees and that was closer to our overnight lows compared to the daytime highs.

A few areas hit 90 degrees Monday setting record highs for the month of December.

The unusually dry ground could also be another reason we were able to hit 90 degrees as well. This fall has seen little in the way of rain and the area remains abnormally dry with the USGS drought monitor.

Once the cold front moves through a cooler breeze will develop out of the northwest throughout the day Wednesday.

With the air staying over land all the way down the Florida Peninsula it will not have a chance to warm up much despite bright sunshine.

High temperatures will be stuck in the 70s and just a degree or two below the average high Wednesday afternoon despite the 10 to 15-degree drop from Monday.

With a lighter breeze Wednesday night Thursday morning has the best chance to see 50-degree temperatures briefly in the morning.

Best chance to see these cooler numbers will be over the interior away from the coast since an ocean breeze returns Thursday afternoon warming the area up by the weekend.