MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new upscale bar and restaurant has debuted in the neighborhood.

Called Del Frisco’s Grille, the national chain’s new outpost is located downtown at 501 E. Las Olas Blvd., Suite 150.

Photo: Sherry W./Yelp

Housed in an 8,083-square-foot space, the new establishment offers seafood, five cuts of steak, hand-crafted cocktails and more than 100 wine selections, according to foodnewsfeed.com.

Ahi tuna tacos, cheesesteak egg rolls and truffle mac and cheese are just a few of Yelpers’ favorites. You’ll also find plenty of comfort foods on Del Frisco’s weekend brunch menu: warm cinnamon rolls, braised short rib hash and Southern fried chicken and waffles.

With a three-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is still finding its way.

Scott H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 12, wrote, “Had dinner here at a charity event, and the appetizers, cheesesteak egg rolls, and ahi tacos were exceptional. So were the artichoke beignets and the heirloom tomato and burrata salad. The simply prepared salmon was outstanding!”

And Yelper Sherry W. wrote, “The cinnamon rolls were fresh and delicious. And the truffle mac and cheese side had a baked breadcrumb topping — it was very rich and creamy!”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Del Frisco’s Grille is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.