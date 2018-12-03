Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed in a wrong way wreck on Tamiami Trail early Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck was heading east in the westbound lanes of Tamiami Trail when he slammed head-on into a silver Hyundai at SW 157 Avenue.

The driver of the truck survived the crash, the driver of the Hyundai did not.

The FHP said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. They have not released the name of the person who died.