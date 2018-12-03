Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – An argument in the parking lot of a billiards club and sports bar in Coral Springs ended in a deadly shooting.

Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., a man was asked to leave Premier Billards and Sports Club because he was reportedly causing problems. The man left but returned a short time later brandishing a machete he had retrieved from his vehicle.

Witnesses told police the man then chased after someone in the parking lot.

A bystander saw what was happening and shot the machete-wielding man who was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The man with the gun waited for the police to arrive and cooperated with investigators.