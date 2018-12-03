Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Badgers and the Hurricanes are heading to New York City to play their rematch in the Pinstripe Bowl.

UW and Miami played in last year’s Orange Bowl, when quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes in the Badgers’ 34-24 victory, capping a 13-1 season. The schools have squared off five times overall, two of which came in bowl games.

“I’m sure they’re chomping at the bit, wanting to get back at us,” Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor said in a UW video release. “It should be a good one.”

Wisconsin, led by head coach Paul Chryst, will be making its 17th consecutive bowl game appearance, the longest active streak in the Big Ten and fifth-longest active streak in the FBS. The Badgers finished the regular season at 7-5 (5-4, Big Ten), and will be making their first appearance in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl and at Yankee Stadium. Under Chryst’s leadership, Wisconsin is 3-0 in bowl games.

Miami is guided by head coach Mark Richt, who led his alma mater to a 7-5 record (4-4, ACC) in his third season at the helm. The Hurricanes will be making their sixth consecutive bowl game appearance and first appearance in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl and at the current Yankee Stadium. The Hurricanes played once at the original Yankee Stadium, in the 1962 Gotham Bowl, losing to Nebraska, 36-34.

The game kicks off at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 from Yankee Stadium and will be televised by ESPN.

UW (7-5) entered the year ranked fourth in the AP poll before a shocking home loss to BYU in Week 3. The Badgers went on to drop Big Ten road games at Michigan, Northwestern and Penn State before ending the regular season with a defeat against rival Minnesota at Camp Randall Stadium, their first loss to the Golden Gophers since 2003.

This year hasn’t played out kindly for the Hurricanes (7-5), either. Miami began the season ranked eighth before being blown out by LSU in its opener. The Hurricanes then won five consecutive games before dropping four straight to Virginia, Boston College, Duke and Georgia Tech.

