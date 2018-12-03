Home Show Management Corp., producers of the Miami and Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Shows wrapped up another highly successful year, recently closing its fourth and final Home Show of 2018 at the Broward County Convention Center.

The Home Show’s It’s the One™ catchy jingle has been a familiar call to South Florida homeowners for nearly 50 years, connecting tens of thousands of visitors to hundreds of residential design and improvement businesses (both small and large) at each show.

Based in South Florida, Home Show Management curates a show that focuses on serving a diverse and multilingual population, while providing a multimedia marketing platform that gives value to its exhibitors long after a show is over.

“South Florida is one of the greatest markets in the country for new or foreign businesses to establish their brands. With strong international roots, these brands are able to build off of already notable recognition in their respected countries,” comments Adam Kayce, Vice President and Show Director. “The Home Design and Remodeling Show strives to deliver the latest trends and ways to implement them into homes. With hundreds of exhibiting partners, we have successfully offered tens of thousands of show attendees a true one-stop -shop for sourcing the industry and improving homes.”

From small items in home décor and furniture to everything needed to remodel and even construct a new home, there is always an expert to help guide the consumer, plus special savings offered exclusively at the show.

Here are some Exhibitor highlights:

Door Factory

Door Factory offers both solid wood engineered door panels and Honey Comb construction for more economic solutions without compromising the quality of their product. All door jambs and moldings are made of plywood and engineered wood for stability and unparalleled quality. Their MDF components are completely resistant to water and mold.

Arkimodel

Arkimodel employs the latest technology in modular systems to achieve the most efficient use of space while providing the most vanguardist designs. With a minimalist approach, we create beautiful and modern closets, doors and entertainment units that are adaptable to any particular space and style.

Furnitureland South

Furnitureland South has been in business since 1969 and partners with over 1,000 of the world’s finest furniture and accessory manufacturers, to offer the highest quality products with an exclusive low-price guarantee.

Yamini Kitchens and More

With 100% Italian cabinetry and a large variety of colors and materials, you are sure to find the innovative design and high quality you are looking for at Yamini Kitchens and More. Recently, Recently, they have added a new shelving system which includes: closet systems, sliding doors, TV units, workstations and wall shelving units.

Premium Digital Control & Automation

Seamlessly manage your entire home or business on any mobile device from anywhere in the world! Premium Digital Control has been recognized as one of the industry leaders in designing and building full customized home and business automation systems

Perla Lichi

Luxury interior designer Perla Lichi specializes in residential and commercial interiors for individual clients and model merchandising for new home builders and developers. Her repertoire includes projects in her home base in South Florida and throughout the USA, and abroad.

LBU Lighting

LBU Lighting showrooms house an eclectic collection of modern and contemporary lighting fixtures and fans, elegantly displayed on custom-built ceiling clouds and wall panels. They actively promote energy efficient and Green products and we are proud to be the first to offer the new TRIO LED track light made by MSI SSL

Belamo Design

Belamo Design is committed to bringing European design outdoor furniture to the American customer. Belamo is constantly monitoring new design trends in Belgium and throughout Europe, only working with companies with the same high quality standards and shared passion for design.

The Original Frameless Shower Doors

The Original Frameless Shower Doors is the nation’s only true buy direct frameless shower door company. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is equipped with the latest glass fabrication machinery, our own tempering furnace and StayCLEAN™ water & stain resistant glass; all designed to provide you with a one of a kind, SGCC certified, custom frameless shower door that fits perfectly to your finished opening.

Interested in showcasing your business at a future Home Design and Remodeling Show? Visit www.homeshows.net

Visit the Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show, March 1-3, 2019 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami’s Wynwood Art District.

Above content provided by the Home Design and Remodeling Show.