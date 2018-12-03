Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new Tex-Mex restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 854 W. Cypress Creek Road, the new addition is called Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

Photo: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop/Yelp

With 100 locations around the country, this spot aims to provide a slice of “taco heaven,” according to its website. On the menu, find Baja tacos like the popular beef brisket and California tempura heat, along with chips and guacamole, soups, salads and a few desserts.

All-day breakfast includes items like huevos rancheros and a taco made with chorizo, egg, potato and cheese. (View the menu here).

The new addition has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Daniyal M., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 24, wrote, “Everything was just amazing … The seasoning on the chips, called fuzzy dust, is to die for! I ended up buying a bottle of it to take home.”

Yelper Celeste M. added, “The food is packed with flavor … I ordered the Baja tacos, the nachos and the queso dip. I loved everything! The service is also impeccable here. Orders are taken quickly and the kitchen works fast. ”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekends.