MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Homestead man who secretly taped his sexual encounters with more than 80 men and then sold them to a porn website was  sentenced to three years in prison on Monday.

bryan deneumostier Florida Man Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Secretly Recorded Sex Sessions, Sold To Porn Site

Bryan Deneumostier (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

Bryan Deneumostier, 32, also known by the screen name “susanleon33326,” pleaded guilty in September to two counts of illegal interception of oral communications.

As part of his plea agreement Deneumostier, who cross-dressed as a woman, admitted that he recorded himself engaging in sexual activity with about 150 men and approximately 80 of those did not know that he was recording them. One of the victims was a blindfolded 16-year-old boy.

He later sold the “hook up” videos to a third party located overseas which posted them onto a subscription-based porn website. The site offered for streaming approximately 619 “hook up” videos that depicted sexual activity between Deneumostier and other men.

Deneumostier was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

 

