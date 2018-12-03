  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Hollywood, Local TV, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami/AP) — Have you seen the giant guitar-shaped hotel rising above the south Florida sky in Hollywood lately?

hard rock expansion Florida Casinos Giant Guitar Hits Bad Note With Some People

A model of what the latest Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino expansion will look like. (Source: Ted Scouten)

Apparently, the music-themed structure is not a hit with everyone.

The tower is part of an overhaul of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that some people are criticizing the 450-foot building that is still under construction.

Some residents are calling the massive tower ugly and worry that it will distract drivers.

Hollywood Commissioner Peter Hernandez called the new hotel tower “cool” and “iconic.” He said it is visible from miles away.

The newspaper reports that the tower will be even more noticeable once it opens. That’s because the hotel owners plan to shoot up 12 beams of lights into the sky to make the guitar neck look longer. The lights will reportedly make the hotel visible from as far as Miami Beach and Boca Raton.

It’s expected to open in the fall of 2019.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

