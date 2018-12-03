Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami/AP) — Have you seen the giant guitar-shaped hotel rising above the south Florida sky in Hollywood lately?

Apparently, the music-themed structure is not a hit with everyone.

The tower is part of an overhaul of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that some people are criticizing the 450-foot building that is still under construction.

Some residents are calling the massive tower ugly and worry that it will distract drivers.

Hollywood Commissioner Peter Hernandez called the new hotel tower “cool” and “iconic.” He said it is visible from miles away.

The newspaper reports that the tower will be even more noticeable once it opens. That’s because the hotel owners plan to shoot up 12 beams of lights into the sky to make the guitar neck look longer. The lights will reportedly make the hotel visible from as far as Miami Beach and Boca Raton.

It’s expected to open in the fall of 2019.

