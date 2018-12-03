Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a psychiatric patient who was threatening people with a sharp piece of glass at a Tamarac facility.

Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the staff at the University Hospital and Medical Center Behavioral Health Pavilion, 7425 N. University Drive, called the sheriff’s office to request help with a patient. They described him as violent and said he was threatening to harm other people with a weapon.

When deputies arrived they found the patient, identified as 30-year-old Jarvis Randall, was armed with an “edged-glass weapon” and was “demonstrating aggressive threatening behavior.”

The deputies tried to calm Randall down but it didn’t work. One deputy then used his bean-bag weapon to try and subdue Randall. That didn’t work either. Randall then charged at the deputies who fired on him.

Randall was airlifted to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

The three deputies have been placed on restricted assignment pending further investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.