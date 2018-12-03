  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Deputy-involved Shooting, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a psychiatric patient who was threatening people with a sharp piece of glass at a Tamarac facility.

Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the staff at the University Hospital and Medical Center Behavioral Health Pavilion, 7425 N. University Drive, called the sheriff’s office to request help with a patient. They described him as violent and said he was threatening to harm other people with a weapon.

When deputies arrived they found the patient, identified as 30-year-old Jarvis Randall, was armed with an “edged-glass weapon” and was “demonstrating aggressive threatening behavior.”

The deputies tried to calm Randall down but it didn’t work. One deputy then used his bean-bag weapon to try and subdue Randall. That didn’t work either. Randall then charged at the deputies who fired on him.

Randall was airlifted to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

The three deputies have been placed on restricted assignment pending further investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s