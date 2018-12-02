Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

The White House released an extraordinary report documenting how climate change has already had devastating impacts on our health and economy, and that could cost hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century.

Despite the seriousness of the report, known as the National Climate Assessment, the White House tried to bury it by releasing it on Black Friday.

And when the President was asked about the report issued by his own federal agencies, he said he simply does not believe it.

The President’s view notwithstanding, Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede sat down with Dr. Ben Kirtman from the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science to discuss the significance of the report.