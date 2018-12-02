Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami are investigating a shooting.

Four people were rushed to the hospital after shots were fired near Northwest 8th Street and 5th Avenue.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Miami Fire Rescue says one of their crews was responding to another call when they were flagged down.

Three people were taken to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Fire rescue also says a fifth person may have driven themselves to the hospital.

There is no word on whether that person was also hurt in the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.