  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMThe Coach Adam Gase Show
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    View All Programs
Filed Under:City of Miami Police, Local TV, Miami Fire Rescue, Ryder Trauma Center, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami are investigating a shooting.

Four people were rushed to the hospital after shots were fired near Northwest 8th Street and 5th Avenue.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Miami Fire Rescue says one of their crews was responding to another call when they were flagged down.

Three people were taken to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Fire rescue also says a fifth person may have driven themselves to the hospital.

There is no word on whether that person was also hurt in the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s