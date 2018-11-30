WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
Filed Under:Chuck Schumer, Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood, Israeli-American Council National Conference, Local TV, Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, Politics, Vice President

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are enjoying an escape from winter weather on Friday.

While President Trump is in Argentina for the G20 Summit, Vice President Pence is coming to South Florida to speak at a conference.

Pence will appear at the Israeli-American Council National Conference as the keynote speaker.

The conference is taking place the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer will also speak at the conference this weekend.

The goal of the IAC is to build a strong Israeli-American community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s