HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are enjoying an escape from winter weather on Friday.

While President Trump is in Argentina for the G20 Summit, Vice President Pence is coming to South Florida to speak at a conference.

Pence will appear at the Israeli-American Council National Conference as the keynote speaker.

The conference is taking place the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer will also speak at the conference this weekend.

The goal of the IAC is to build a strong Israeli-American community.