FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – As his family and friends mourn the murder of South Florida executive Michael Griffin, new details are emerging on his sudden and violent death in a Walmart parking lot October 12th.

It now appears the 56-year-old Griffin was in the wrong place at the wrong time and his killers were looking for someone to rob, according to police.

Griffin was found shot to death next to his Camaro in the Coconut Creek Walmart lot next to Hillsboro Blvd and 441, at 3 a.m.

Court documents reveal his killing was due to the ‘failed carjacking of his vehicle.’

Coconut Creek police say Griffin had returned from a business trip the night before, at Miami international, dropped someone at their Parkland home and went to pick up medication at the Walmart.

Police say when Griffin went to the pharmacy entry door it was locked.

When he turned around, police say surveillance cameras capture him being confronted.

According to court documents, 17-year-old Jason Prendergast of Port St Lucie shot Griffin.

Jermaine Atterbury, 18, is named as the getaway driver and 16-year-old Dominic Soto of Lake Worth is accused of supplying the gun.

All three are being charged with first-degree murder.

Police now say they didn’t publicize that Griffin’s murder was a random act of violence because they feared the accused shooter, who was already in hiding, might disappear completely and destroy evidence police confirm they have recovered the murder weapon.

Griffin’s sister thanked Coconut Creek police on their Facebook page writing, “My family will never recover but you all have made it possible for us to breathe again. Keep these horrible menaces from destroying another family.”

Griffin was a father of two and laid to rest in his Michigan hometown.