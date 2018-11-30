Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s not a holiday feast without Pumpkin Pie! This holiday classic is one of CBS4 News Anchor Rudabeh Shahbazi‘s favorites.

The smell alone takes her back to her childhood in Oregon. She says her mom would make it every year.

Check out the recipe that will keep your guests asking for more.

Ingredients

3/4 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

½ teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of ground ginger

¼ teaspoon of ground cloves

2 large eggs

1 can of pure pumpkin

1 can of evaporated milk

1 unbaked 9-inch deep dish pie shell

Directions