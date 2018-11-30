By Rudabeh Shahbazi
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s not a holiday feast without Pumpkin Pie! This holiday classic is one of CBS4 News Anchor Rudabeh Shahbazi‘s favorites.

The smell alone takes her back to her childhood in Oregon. She says her mom would make it every year.

Check out the recipe that will keep your guests asking for more.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup of sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon of salt
  • ½ teaspoon of ground ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon of ground cloves
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 can of pure pumpkin
  • 1 can of evaporated milk
  • 1 unbaked 9-inch deep dish pie shell

 

Directions

  1. Mix sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger and cloves in a small bowl.
  2. Beat eggs in a large bowl then stir in pumpkin and sugar-spice mixture.
  3. Gradually add in evaporated milk. Stir until all mixed together
  4. Pour into the pie shell
  5. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Then reduce temperature to 350 degrees and bake for another 40 to 50 minutes.
  6. Cool on wire rack for 2 hours
  7. Top with whipped cream

 

