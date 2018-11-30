Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every week, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, CBS4 puts the spotlight on a Hero Among Us.

Someone who has gone beyond the call of duty for our country. Today, we are meeting World War II Veteran Michael Camasso who served in the United States Army from 1943 to 1945.

Private Michael Camasso was drafted when he was 18 and was part of the 101st Airborne Division.

After basic training, Camasso was sent to Ireland, England then France where he served in the battle of Normandy.

On D-Day, he got into a plane and his parachute training served him well as he jumped out of a plane into unknown territory. In addition, although he was still very young and unexperienced, Camasso says he was not scared and knew it was something he had to do.

“I was 18 years old when I jumped into a field by myself I didn’t know where I was and didn’t know what to do. People were shooting I had to be careful but we captured the town and it didn’t take long. We did what we had to do, we even captured a German soldier. I was brave there was no question about that. I wasn’t scared of nobody cause I knew I had to do my job,” said Michael Camasso.

Camasso was honored at a Florida Panthers game with a standing ovation.

Proudly wearing his 101st Airborne cap and Panthers jersey, he saluted the thousands of fans who filled the stands paying tribute to this World War II veteran.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS 4, we would like to say thank you Michael Camasso for your service.