DELTONA (CBSMiami/AP) — Two family members are dead following a shooting in Central Florida.

Authorities say a man fatally shot his nephew before killing himself during a six-hour standoff in Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant said deputies were heading to an apartment Thursday night to arrest someone suspected of calling in threats to the courthouse when they heard gunshots.

As deputies evacuated nearby apartments, the suspect called 911 and told dispatchers he had “just shot a man and was planning to take his own life.”

Gant tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal the dispatcher prayed with the man and tried to keep him calm.

He told the dispatcher he had no intention of harming deputies.

The SWAT team entered the apartment after 1 a.m. Friday and found him in a closet with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He died at a hospital.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)