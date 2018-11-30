Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade rescue units are searching for a missing paddleboarder who was reported missing Friday afternoon off the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Two women had been keeping an eye on the paddleboarder, but lost sight of her, authorities said.

Police were called when her paddle board washed ashore.

The woman had rented the paddle board at around 11:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boats were on scene searching for the missing woman.

The paddler was wearing a black-rash-guard top and light blue bikini bottoms.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several boats, including a vessel carrying fully-dressed divers near the Seaquarium.

At least one Miami-Dade police helicopter was also over the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.