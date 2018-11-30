Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A man wanted for sexually harassing a teenage girl while walking home from school in Hollywood and then threatening to return and find her after she fought back, is now behind bars, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The paper states Matthew James Walker, 23, was arrested and booked into Broward’s jail Thursday on charges that include sexual battery of a victim under 12 and aggravated stalking, records show.

Hollywood Police officer Christian Lata told the Sentinel they were able to catch Walker following a Crime Stoppers tip.

The incident took place Monday, November 18 as the 16-year-old girl was walking home from school. She told police a man on a bike approached her near south 29th Avenue and Dewey Street.

“He was on the bike and he was just making nasty comments on how he wanted to sexually, have sex with me and how he wanted to. He tried to touch my butt,” she said. “I was scared, I was crying. I didn’t want no one touching me.”

When she got home, she raced toward her front door, but he was right behind her.

“He got off his bike and I had on a skirt and he tried to put his hand on my butt, so I slapped his hands and I tried to run in my house,” she said. Just as she was getting into her house, she said he tried to force his way in. That’s when she went on the defensive.

“I did self-defense,” she explained. “I kicked him in his private area cause I learned from watching Criminal Minds that kicking a boy down there really, really hurts, so that’s what I did to restrain him from touching me.”

As he doubled over in pain, she was able to lock the door and call for help.

Authorities said the suspect was heard saying, “I will return.”