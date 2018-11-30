Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – More fallout from the findings of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Commission released its findings after investigating the response to the deadly school schooling.

According to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald, a second deputy from the Broward Sheriff’s Office has been placed on restrictive duty for his actions on the day of the shooting.

The report states that Deputy Edward Eason did not immediately enter the school’s campus when responding to the February 14th shooting that killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

Per the report, investigators that reviewed body-camera footage and audio recordings say that the information they found was contradictory to Eason’s reasons for remaining outside.

Eason becomes the third member of BSO to have his or her job impacted due to the commission’s findings.

Jan Jordan, who was the captain in charge of BSO’s response to the shooting, resigned shortly after the commission met.

Additionally, BSO Sgt. Brian Miller, like Eason, was placed on restricted duty.

Officers placed on restricted duty must surrender their badge and gun.