MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – It was a delicious plan that was a long time in the making.

“We’ve been making this day one since I started the Scarpetta brand back in the day,” said celebrity Chef Scott Conant.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo joins him in the kitchen at his namesake waterfront Restaurant Scarpetta by Scott Conant at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

“Scarpetta is when you grab a piece of bread and sop up what’s on the plate, and that’s what we captured,” Conant said.

Both the hotel and this Italian favorite are honoring 10 successful, savory years.

To mark this milestone and thank customers, Scarpetta is rolling out a series of unbeatable specials.

One is called the “Taste of 10.” It’s a price fixed menu at $55 dollars per person.

“It’s four courses and its $55 dollars and it’s really a sample of family style dishes and all these iconic dishes that we’ve had since we’ve opened,” he explained.

Whether the award winning chef is judging food on “Chopped,” as he has been for 10 years, or hosting The Food Networks “Best Baker in America’ show, it’s clear to see his food is his passion and he’s not shy about it.

“First of all look at how sexy this is, the suppleness and the succulence,” he said while twirling his pasta.

Petrillo and Conant begin their tasting with Scott’s signature pasta dish. The elegant spaghetti with tomato and basil, part of the Taste of 10 menu.

“I think Da Vinci said it best when he said simplicity is the ultimate luxury,” he said.

“I mean really does this guy have the lines or what?” asked Petrillo laughing.

“I know it’s off putting to refer to yourself as a genius with your work, but this pretty good,” he said laughing.

“I like that every morsel has flavoring. The tomato and basil is all over, its not like pasta with sauce on it. It’s all one,” Petrillo said.

On Sunday’s are another special – Sunday Supper. It’s a sharing family meal style priced at $45 dollars per person featuring creamy polenta as an appetizer topped with a fricassee of truffled mushrooms.

“Can I give you some polenta? I used to say when I was single would get dates with this,” he said joking.

“I don’t even know what to say I’m kind of speechless. Its perfection,” said Petrillo.

The Charred Octopus with squid, olives and potato aioli is a throwback to old Italy while the Scarpetta classic.

Short rib agnolotti dal plin with horseradish, brown butter & red wine reduction is simply a must try.

“There’s a sweet savory, smoky. Oh my God that’s pretty good! You know what you’re doing,” said Petrillo.

Scapetta by Scott Conant, the best of Italian food with a sizzling side of style and sass.

The Taste of 10 menu (priced at $55.00 per person) is on 7 days a week through December 21st.

Sunday’s Supper is every Sunday for dinner priced at $45.00 per person.

