LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) – A South Florida driver suffered minor injuries Thursday when she drove her SUV through the front of a Lauderdale Lakes furniture store.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the driver was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and nobody inside Zayna’s Furniture store, at 3959 NW 19th Street, was hurt.

The driver, still unidentified, drove her Dodge Durango right through the glass front door around noon.

The store manager spoke to CBS4 News and says the driver claimed her brakes didn’t work.

The woman was taken to Florida Medical Center in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

