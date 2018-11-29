  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chum, Fishing, Florida, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Local TV, Sharks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) — People who fish from shore for sharks would be barred from putting chum in the water to attract the fish, under a staff recommendation that will go before the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission during a meeting Dec. 12 in St. Augustine.

The proposal, which comes after a series of meetings this summer across the state, is part of a number of recommendations aimed at updating state rules about shark fishing.

Other recommendations include requiring people who fish from shore for sharks to get annual permits at no cost.

In April, the commission was advised that shore-based shark fishing — from beaches, piers and bridges — is increasing in places that conflict with where people swim and surf.

Anglers have expressed concerns that imposing further restrictions could eliminate the activity.

The commission reported fishing hasn’t impacted shark populations, which the state has worked to rebuild and maintain, but it has created “anxiety” among beach-goers. Local officials have complained that state law prohibits local governments from enacting bans on the practice.

The commission estimates the state has about 25 shark bites a year in Florida waters, of which about 1 percent of bites are fatal.

If approved by the commission, the staff proposals would have to return for a final public hearing in February.

(©2018 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s