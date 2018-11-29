Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police have released the names of two suspected serial robbers who victimized a woman and a teenager.

Police have identified the suspects as 19-year-old Daniel Sloan and a 17-year-old.

They face charges including armed robbery, displaying a firearm while committing a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer without violence.

Both are accused of robbing a woman of her cell phone and purse at NW 19th Avenue and 35th Street.

The suspects then robbed a teenager of his cellphone while walking to school along 35th Street, according to police.

Both crimes taking place Wednesday November 28.

The victims were not injured but Miami Police officer and spokesman Mike Vega says it was a traumatic experience for both of them.

“Just imagine that it is early in the morning and you are walking somewhere and two people come up to you and they burnish a gun and tell you to give me your cell phone and give me your purse, that is scary,” said Vega.

Vega said the suspects were caught because of swift police work at Northwest 20th Avenue and 68th Street.

“They were both taken into custody and positively identified,” said Vega. “It is so important we were able to get them off the street. We don’t know what was going to happen if they were going to continue their crime spree and rob other victims.”

Vega said they may be serial robbers.

“The way these 2 individuals committed their crimes back to back between 6:45 a.m. and 7 a.m. We do suspect they may have been involved in other crimes, other robberies,” said Vega. “So that’s why it’s so important that if you think you were victimized by them or know other victims you should call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305 471-TIPS.”

Vega said two weapons were also taken in to custody. The victims were not hurt.