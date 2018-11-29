Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — This yummy omelette is a staple in CBS4 News Anchor Marybel Rodriguez’s family.
Her grandparents were from Spain and loved making this classic Catalonia dish.
She would help her dad make it and now she makes it with her boys: AJ, Andy and Ale.
It is quick, easy and delicious and simply perfect for the holidays.
Ingredients
- 6 large potatoes
- 10 large eggs
- 1 onion
- Olive Oil
Directions
- Peel and cut the potatoes into cubes
- Cut onion into smaller cubes
- Fry the potatoes in olive oil until they are tender. Then add the onions and cook until soft. Strain the potatoes and onions through a colander into a large bowl.
- Beat 10 eggs in a separate bowl then add to the large bowl with the potatoes and onions.
- Heat a bit of the oil you just strained in a pan at medium heat.
- Pour everything into the pan and cover with lid.
- After 5 minutes flip the omelette to cook the other side
- Flip omelet onto a plate, let cool for 10 minutes
- Enjoy!
Comments
Marybel RodriguezMarybel Rodriguez is an Emmy-nominated weekend anchor for the CBS4 morning news as well as a reporter for the weekday newscasts on CBS4. She began...More from Marybel Rodriguez