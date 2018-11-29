Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You’ve heard of peach cobbler but have you heard of Peach n’ Berry Cobbler?

Yes, it is as good as it sounds!

CBS4 Sports Anchor Jim Berry has a big sweet tooth and looks forward to this dessert every year. His daughter usually makes this cobbler but this year, Jim is stepping up to the plate.

Ingredients

2 cups of Peaches

1/3 cup of Blueberries

½ cup of Sugar

1 stick of Butter

2/3 cups of Flour

2 teaspoons of Baking Powder

½ cup of sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup of milk

1 teaspoon of Vanilla extract

Directions