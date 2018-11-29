WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
By Jim Berry
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You’ve heard of peach cobbler but have you heard of Peach n’ Berry Cobbler?

Yes, it is as good as it sounds!

CBS4 Sports Anchor Jim Berry has a big sweet tooth and looks forward to this dessert every year. His daughter usually makes this cobbler but this year, Jim is stepping up to the plate.

Jim Berry’s Peach ‘n Berry Cobbler (CBS4)

Ingredients

  • 2 cups of Peaches
  • 1/3 cup of Blueberries
  • ½ cup of Sugar
  • 1 stick of Butter
  • 2/3 cups of Flour
  • 2 teaspoons of Baking Powder
  • ½ cup of sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup of milk
  • 1 teaspoon of Vanilla extract

 

Directions

  1. Mix peaches and blueberries with ½ cup of sugar and set aside.
  2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  3. Put butter in baking dish and set inside the oven to melt
  4. Make batter by stirring together the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, milk and vanilla.
  5. Pour into the baking dish with melted butter, do not stir once in dish
  6. Then pour peach and berry mix into the batter dish, do not stir either
  7. Bake for about 45 minutes.
  8. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
