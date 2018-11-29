Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You’ve heard of peach cobbler but have you heard of Peach n’ Berry Cobbler?
Yes, it is as good as it sounds!
CBS4 Sports Anchor Jim Berry has a big sweet tooth and looks forward to this dessert every year. His daughter usually makes this cobbler but this year, Jim is stepping up to the plate.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of Peaches
- 1/3 cup of Blueberries
- ½ cup of Sugar
- 1 stick of Butter
- 2/3 cups of Flour
- 2 teaspoons of Baking Powder
- ½ cup of sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup of milk
- 1 teaspoon of Vanilla extract
Directions
- Mix peaches and blueberries with ½ cup of sugar and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Put butter in baking dish and set inside the oven to melt
- Make batter by stirring together the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, milk and vanilla.
- Pour into the baking dish with melted butter, do not stir once in dish
- Then pour peach and berry mix into the batter dish, do not stir either
- Bake for about 45 minutes.
- Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
