FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Investigators are looking for answers after a woman was found dead inside her home in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

The investigation started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night when police, backed by SWAT, blocked off the intersection of SW Tequesta Street and Charley Avenue to a long driveway leading to the home.

According to neighbors, around 3:30am, they heard flash bangs.

Some people tell CBS4 they could not get to their homes and were blocked by the perimeter.

“I came home around 10:30, 11 o’clock, and all entries to my neighborhood were closed so I had no choice but to work over here on the side where another gentleman was standing and waiting too to go home,” explained neighbor Adam Grenadier.

Investigators are waiting on a warrant to enter the home.