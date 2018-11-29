Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Mass Shooting, MSD, Parkland, School Shooting, Scot Peterson

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The disgraced Broward Sheriff’s Deputy who was the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the day of the massacre says he fears for his safety.

It’s in a new court filing in the case brought against him by Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed.

Scot Peterson is trying to delay a December 17th deposition but asks that, whenever it’s held, Pollack and several others be kept away.

He cites “Hostile cat-calls” from people at the MSD Commission meeting when his attorney announced Peterson was not showing up to testify.

Peterson also said that when he tried launching a go-fund-me account.

He says he got threatening messages, including one from Andrew Pollack that said, “The only thing we should help him with… Is which solid tree to hang a noose from.”

