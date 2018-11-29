Florida Sheriff: Pair Killed Ex Housemate Over Stolen PlayStation

Filed Under:Florida, Local TV, Murder, Stolen PlayStation

MAITLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man was stabbed to death by his former housemates, according to authorities in central Florida, over a stolen PlayStation.

This undated combination of photos provided by the Seminole Sheriff’s Office shows Jake Bilotta, left, and Ian McClurg. The two were arrested on homicide charges, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, after authorities in central Florida day a man was stabbed to death by his former housemates over a stolen PlayStation. (Seminole Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said 22-year-old Jake Bilotta and 21-year-old Ian McClurg coaxed the victim to the home they shared in Maitland. Investigators say he was lured under the premise of going to a party, and then stabbed several times with a chef’s knife.

The sheriff says a third housemate called deputies after arriving home and finding Bilotta putting a body in plastic bags.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Lemma says he’d previously lived at the home and the pair suspected him of stealing the game console.

Bilotta and McClurg were arrested on homicide charges Tuesday. No attorneys are listed on their jail records.

