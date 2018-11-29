Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The family of a gunned down pregnant 33-year-old mom gathered Thursday evening at their Miami Gardens home to make an appeal to the public to help find her killers.

The shooting happened last Monday when Quantia Curry-Golden and her 13-year-old daughter were shot inside a car in Opa-locka.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. outside a home at 2556 Superior Street not far from N.W. 27TH Ave. and Opa-Locka Boulevard.

C’lexis Golden, the daughter, was wounded but her mom could not be saved.

Quatia’s mother, Gladiest Barnes says, “Please just feel our pain. You in my shoes if you know anything. I would just stand up.”

It has been four days since her daughter was shot an killed.

She was the mother of three kids and three months pregnant.

It is not easy for Quantia’s daughter. “I just want to catch who killed my mommy,” she says.

Family members do not know of a possible motive for the shooting.

“My baby is gone for absolutely nothing,” Barnes said.

“I feel sad my mommy is gone, she gone,” C’lexis says.

“She is doing great, but only thing is when she talks about her mother she gets emotional,” Barnes added.

“For this to happen to her is horrible,” said Lorraine Stukes, the younger sister of Curry-Golden, who had just renewed her vows with her husband.

Stukes told CBS4, as she fought back tears, “My sister would have given you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She would have given you her heart if you needed it. Now I don’t have anyone to fuss with. I don’t have anyone to fight with. I don’t have anybody to just hug me when something goes wrong.”

“For this to happen to her is heartbreaking and I can’t really deal with what happened because it hurts so much. It just hurts so much,” she said.

Stukes said her family had experienced tragedy before.

She said on May 4,2011, her 20-year-old brother Donald Jones was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade. She said that murder has not been solved.

“I had a brother and now I lost a sister,” she said. “And this hurts.”

She said she had counted on her sister.

“Imagine if you had a big sister who was someone who you depended on your whole life? How would that make you feel? And then someone takes that person away from you for something so stupid,” she said.

“Why use guns?” She asked. “We don’t have to kill someone to get a point across. You have to come forward. If that was your sister you would want someone to come forward. If that was your brother you would want someone to come forward. I just need someone to tell me or the police. I need to know what happened to my sister.”

“It’s just terrible sad and senseless,” said Gladiest Barnes, the mother of Curry-Golden. Barnes has now lost 2 children to gun violence since 2011.

“I lost my baby 7 years ago and that case has not been solved,” she said. “We don’t know who shot him. I just need someone to come forward and tell us what happened. Please come forward.”

“I’m sorry,” she said as she wept.

Outside her home in Miami Gardens, there were some tender moments.

13-year-old C’Lexus Richardson wept uncontrollably as a loved one embraced her. The youngster who was wounded in the right shoulder had come home with her right arm in a sling.

“She’s still in shock,” said Stukes. “Imagine being in a car and seeing your mother get shot.”

Bridgett Jenkins, the cousin of Curry-Golden said, “I’m going to miss her. I loved her and she didn’t deserve this. Anyone who knows anything should come forward. Whoever did this hurt but we as a family will get through this.”

Miami-Dade Police could not say who was being targetted. The daughter was visiting her best friend. Her house was also hit by bullets.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said police were looking for “two male subjects.” There was no description to release of them.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $3,000.

The family has also set up a Go Fund Me page to help with funeral costs.