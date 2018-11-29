By Eliott Rodriguez
Filed Under:Eliott Rodriguez, Honey Jalapeno Brussel Sprouts, Local TV, Taste of the Holidays

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

‘Tis the season of eating, but are you looking for a healthier option this holiday?

CBS4 News Anchor Eliott Rodriguez has the perfect recipe for you!

His honey-jalapeno Brussel sprouts are sure to be a new holiday favorite. They are delicious and very easy to make.

Ingredients

  • 1 bag of Brussel Sprouts
  • 8 oz of Honey
  • 1 tablespoon of Jalapeno
  • 1 teaspoon of Cayenne Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon of Black Peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon of Salt

 

Directions

  1. Cut the end of the Brussel sprouts and remove any bad leaves.
  2. Then cut the Brussel sprouts in half.
  3. Sear Brussel sprouts in a pan until golden brown and tender. Then remove from the hot pan.
  4. Combine all other ingredients in a pot and bring to a low simmer
  5. Let simmer for 10 minutes, and then turn off the heat. Allow it to cool until room temperature.
  6. When the honey is cool enough, strain the honey mixture to remove jalapeno pieces and peppercorn
  7. Once strained, pour over seared Brussel sprouts or save for later use.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s