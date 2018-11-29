Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
‘Tis the season of eating, but are you looking for a healthier option this holiday?
CBS4 News Anchor Eliott Rodriguez has the perfect recipe for you!
His honey-jalapeno Brussel sprouts are sure to be a new holiday favorite. They are delicious and very easy to make.
Ingredients
- 1 bag of Brussel Sprouts
- 8 oz of Honey
- 1 tablespoon of Jalapeno
- 1 teaspoon of Cayenne Pepper
- 1 teaspoon of Black Peppercorns
- 1 teaspoon of Salt
Directions
- Cut the end of the Brussel sprouts and remove any bad leaves.
- Then cut the Brussel sprouts in half.
- Sear Brussel sprouts in a pan until golden brown and tender. Then remove from the hot pan.
- Combine all other ingredients in a pot and bring to a low simmer
- Let simmer for 10 minutes, and then turn off the heat. Allow it to cool until room temperature.
- When the honey is cool enough, strain the honey mixture to remove jalapeno pieces and peppercorn
- Once strained, pour over seared Brussel sprouts or save for later use.
Comments
Eliott RodriguezEliott Rodriguez is an Emmy Award winning journalist and respected South Florida news anchor. He is anchor of CBS4 News at 5, 6, 7 and 11...More from Eliott Rodriguez