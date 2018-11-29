Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – A decorated military veteran and his family received the key to their new home in Homestead Thursday, but they won’t be paying for the house. Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation teamed up to donate the home, mortgage-free, Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Carlos HenaoGallego and his family.

HenaoGallego joined the Army in 2003 and served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait. He received the Combat Action Badge, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Campaign Stars, and Iraq Campaign Medal with 2 Campaign Stars among awards for his service.

Wells Fargo donates homes to Military Warriors Support Foundation for use in its Homes4WoundedHeroes program, which awards mortgage-free homes and three years of family and financial mentoring to assist combat wounded veterans and Gold Star spouses in their transition from the military to civilian life.

Since 2010, Military Warriors Support Foundation has awarded over 800 mortgage-free homes through their Homes4WoundedHeroes program, and has assisted combat wounded veterans and their families in paying off over $20 million in debt through mentorship.

Since 2012, Wells Fargo has donated more than 350 homes, valued at over $55 million, to veterans in all 50 states.